The 2022 NFL trade deadline came and went this week, and Cam Akers still remains with the Los Angeles Rams. Last month, it was reported the running back had philosophical and football-related differences with head coach Sean McVay, and that he may have played his last down with the Rams. The running back has been inactive since Week 5 due to what the team called personal reasons, but that is about to change.

Akers has decided to return to practice on Thursday after clarifying his utilization with the team, according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson. The Rams reportedly turned down multiple offers for Akers at the trade deadline, and now have successfully worked through whatever issues they were facing.

NFL Media reported that questions about Akers' role and his place in the rotation had gone unanswered at the time, but that he and McVay had remained cordial. This season, Akers has rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown on 51 carries. He's recorded just two technical starts in five games played.

Ronnie Rivers was the Rams' leading rusher on Sunday in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers, as he recorded 21 yards on eight carries. Before their bye, Darrell Henderson Jr. was L.A.'s top back in Week 6 with 43 rushing yards and one touchdown on 12 carries against the Carolina Panthers.

The former second-round pick out of Florida State rushed for 625 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie season. Akers tore his Achilles before the start of his second season in 2021, however, but fought to return for the regular-season finale, and the Super Bowl run. Akers is a talented back, and it will be interesting to see if he's negotiated more touches for himself moving forward.