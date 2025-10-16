Jonathan Gannon is no stranger to leaving spectators scratching their heads. Since stepping into the NFL limelight in 2023, the Arizona Cardinals head coach has had more than his share of viral moments -- from his awkward first team meeting and asking players if they drove or took the bus to the facility to smacking a broadcast camera out of his face on the sideline.

But the past two weeks have elevated Gannon's reputation for unpredictability to a new level. Amid Arizona's 2-4 start, the 41-year-old coach has found himself back in the social-media crosshairs due to a string of sideline incidents and eyebrow-raising comments.

Sideline altercation with Emari Demercado

Things seemingly started to devolve in Week 5, when the Cardinals suffered arguably the worst loss of any team this season — blowing a 21-3 lead to the previously winless Tennessee Titans in a 22-21 defeat.

The game's defining moment came when running back Emari Demercado broke loose for what should've been a 70-plus-yard touchdown, only to let go of the ball just before crossing the goal line. The ball rolled out of the end zone for a touchback, erasing the score.

That led to a sideline altercation between Demercado and Gannon, where the head coach appeared to make contact with the player. The Cardinals fined Gannon $100,000 for his actions, and he publicly apologized the following day.

"Yeah, I woke up this morning and didn't feel great about it, honestly. So in the team meeting, I addressed it. I apologized to Emari, apologized to the team and I just told them I kind of let the moment of what happened get the better of me there. "I try to be emotionally stable and calm because my job is to solve problems during a game, and kind of lead the charge on that. So it's not really who I am, who I want to be, and I told the guys that today. So it's a mistake by me, and it's just like everybody in there, everybody made some type of mistake yesterday, which culminates to why we didn't win the game, and we can't let it happen moving forward."

Kyler Murray injury, another blown lead vs. Colts

The very next week, Gannon was without his franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray after he was sidelined due to a foot sprain. Despite starting backup Jacoby Brissett, Arizona not only hung around with the Indianapolis Colts, but held a 24-17 lead entering the fourth quarter and a 27-24 lead in the middle of the final period as well.

Yet once again, they couldn't close. The Colts rallied late for a 31-27 win, handing Arizona its fourth consecutive loss.

Brissett's solid showing -- in which the Cardinals offense registered season highs in points (27) and yards (400) -- led to questions about a potential quarterback controversy when Murray comes back. Gannon quickly shut that down.

"When Kyler is healthy enough to play, he'll play," Gannon told Burns & Gambo on Arizona Sports.

The Michael Vick comment that went viral

Then came Wednesday's headline-grabbing moment. Asked during his press conference about learning to control his emotions as a coach, Gannon flatly replied: "2007. When our quarterback went to jail."

That was Gannon's final answer of the presser before walking off.

Gannon was referencing his time as a quality control coach for the Atlanta Falcons during Michael Vick's suspension and prison sentence related to a dogfighting investigation. While the moment may have been intended to show perspective gained early in his career, the blunt delivery left many stunned -- and the clip quickly went viral.

Is Gannon feeling the heat?

All of it raises a familiar question: Is Gannon's seat getting warm?

The Cardinals have now been under .500 in each of his first two seasons (4-13 in 2023, 8-9 in 2024), and their 2-4 mark entering Week 7 has them tied with the New York Giants for the NFC's second-worst record. Arizona started 2-0 but has since dropped four straight and fallen to the bottom of the NFC West.

It's possible these actions from Gannon, who signed a five-year deal in 2023, are concerns about his job status bubbling to the surface. Because if Arizona doesn't turn things around, it could very well result in him getting the boot at the end of the year.