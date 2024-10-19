Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has cleared concussion protocol and will play in Week 7 against the Los Angeles Chargers on "Monday Night Football." On Saturday, coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed the news that his rookie would play this week, which is positive news for Kyler Murray's offense.

Harrison wore a noncontact jersey in practice this week and was limited on Wednesday before being a full participant on Friday. Gannon said it was "really encouraging" to see the No. 4 overall pick back on the field.

Harrison suffered a concussion in Week 6. The injury occurred in the second quarter of their 34-13 lost to the Green Bay Packers.

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander made contact with Harrison who fell to the turf. As he went down, his helmet hit Packers linebacker, Isaiah McDuffie, causing the injury. When Harrison got up he was clearly suffering from a head injury and fell back to the ground.

Harrison didn't miss a full game and was able clear concussion protocol quickly. Players must be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to pass the protocol.

Before going down with the injury, Harrison had 17 receptions for 279 yards, averaging 16.4 yards per catch, with four touchdowns.