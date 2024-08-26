Everyone associated with the Dallas Cowboys did a collective sigh of relief on Monday afternoon when the team re-signed 2023 First-Team All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to a four-year, $136 million contract extension, thus ending the 25-year-old's holdout.

Cowboys three-time All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons was among the many in Cowboys nation celebrating as he congratulated his teammates on his massive extension.

"Congratulations to my man CeeDee Lamb," Parsons said on his "The Edge with Micah Parsons" podcast on Monday. "Man, couldn't be happier for the guy. One of the best dudes in the locker room. One of the best players on our team. To get the payday he got to take care of his family. I couldn't be more happy for CeeDee. Congratulations to my brother CeeDee Lamb. It's a dream to watch you, partner up with you and suiting up with you every week. Congratulations on your bread, you earned every dollar."

CeeDee Lamb DAL • WR • #88 TAR 181 REC 135 REC YDs 1749 REC TD 12 FL 2 View Profile

In the beginning of June at Cowboys' mandatory minicamp, Parsons predicted Lamb was "about to hit the Brink's truck." His words came to fruition, especially since Lamb is receiving $100 million in guaranteed money after leading the NFL with 135 catches in 2023 while ranking second in receiving yards with 1,749 and third in receiving touchdowns with 12.

"CeeDee is about to hit the Brink's truck," Parsons said. "He is about to get his. I can't think of someone more deserving. I think CeeDee is the best receiver in the league if you ever want to argue the top three. In my eyes, seeing his mindset and how he comes in every day. I think he deserves every penny. So I'm going to be super excited for him for whatever his contract lays out, but it's going to be a nice contract for sure."

Up next on the Cowboys' extension to-do list are quarterback Dak Prescott, who enters the final year of his current contract in 2024, and Parsons, who became extension eligible for the first time in his career this offseason following the completion of his third NFL season. Prescott said he was "a fan" of both Lamb and Parsons receiving top-dollar deals in relation to their positional markets. The quarterback is also demanding the same from Jerry Jones.

"Those guys definitely need to get paid," Prescott said July 26. "Need to get their money. I've gotten a contract and the last thing I'm going to do is ask them to take less. This is a two-way street when you're talking about contracts. I've gotten older. I've got [a] decision in this thing, it's not just one way here. It's about my agent [Todd France] and Jerry and those guys getting together and talking, and they understanding where I am. I understand where they are. From there, that will get handled. Those young guys damn sure need to get taken care of, and if they get the biggest contracts, I'm a fan of it."

It's about to be an expensive 365 days for the Jones family.