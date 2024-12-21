The Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of a third consecutive Super Bowl win just got a little easier. The Chiefs have activated wideout Hollywood Brown ahead of their Week 16 Saturday showdown at home against the Houston Texans. Brown is set to make his season debut after sustaining a shoulder injury during the preseason.

The 27-year-old Brown signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs this past offseason. Known for his speed, Brown caught an 83-yard touchdown as a rookie (in 2019) with the Ravens in what was also Lamar Jackson's breakout year.

Brown pulled down a career-high eight touchdowns in 2020 and eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first and only time of his career in 2021. Despite his production, the Ravens traded Brown to the Arizona Cardinals during the 2022 NFL Draft.

While he was still productive, injuries hampered Brown during his two years in Arizona, and the Cardinals allowed him to test the open market this past offseason.

With the Chiefs, Brown joins an offense that already has quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, emerging tight end Noah Brown, rookie wideout Xavier Worthy, former All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins, former Pro Bowl receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back Isiah Pacheco.

Kansas City (13-1) is currently two games ahead of the Bills in the race to secure the AFC's lone playoff bye. After facing the Texans, the Chiefs will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the 10-4 Steelers on Christmas Day. Kansas City will close out the regular season with a road game in Denver.