Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice could be looking at a suspension from the league over off-field incidents this offseason. Rice was arrested in Dallas over his involvement in a high-speed crash in April. Rice was charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Rice was a full participant in the team's offseason program as he awaits word on whether there will be disciplinary action from the league. Head coach Andy Reid spoke about the situation this week, saying he has not heard anything from the NFL about a possible suspension.

"Yeah, I don't know that. I haven't heard anything up to this point," Reid said, via NBC Sports. "So, I just let all the people in charge do that -- that are looking over that part of it."

Rice was also allegedly involved in an apparent assault in a nightclub. The alleged victim is not filing charges, but Rice is still subject to discipline.

He made his first public comments last month regarding his off-field incidents this offseason, saying he will grow and mature from the situations. "Accidents and stuff like that happen, but all you can do is move forward and walk around being the same person, try to be positive so that everybody can feel your love and your great energy," Rice said.

Rice is entering his sophomore season, coming off a rookie year where he had a significant impact on the Chiefs' offense. He had 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season, along with 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.