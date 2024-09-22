The 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly making a change on Patrick Mahomes' blindside, as Wanya Morris will start in the place of rookie Kingsley Suamataia at left tackle when the Chiefs take on the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night, per NFL Media.

Suamataia was selected by the Chiefs with the No. 63 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and won the left tackle job in camp. The BYU product allowed just two sacks on 705 career pass-blocking snaps in college, but was pulled from the Chiefs' Week 2 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals after allowing two sacks to defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said this week that both Morris and Suamataia would play vs. Atlanta, and that he hadn't given up on the rookie.

"We haven't lost confidence in him," Reid told reporters. "He was going against a good player, and he's got to learn from it."

As for Morris, the former Oklahoma Sooner was selected by Kansas City in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He started in four of 14 games played for the eventual Super Bowl champions last year, and actually caught a touchdown last week vs. Cincinnati off a trick play. He will be charged with containing the experienced Matt Judon on Sunday evening.