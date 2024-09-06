Rookie Xavier Worthy proved more than worthy of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning offense on Thursday, exploding onto the NFL scene with two big-play touchdowns to help edge the Baltimore Ravens. And the Chiefs have another AFC rival to thank for the speedy wide receiver's arrival.

Worthy, remember, was drafted 28th overall in the first round of April's 2024 NFL Draft. But the Chiefs didn't originally own that selection. That honor belonged to none other than the Buffalo Bills, who've battled -- and fallen to -- the Chiefs in three shootout playoff games over the last four seasons.

The Bills, mind you, were among the teams most expected to pursue wide receiver help during the offseason, especially after unloading No. 1 pass catcher Stefon Diggs via trade, then allowing veteran No. 2 Gabe Davis to walk in free agency. Rather than stand pat to take Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the draft, however, Buffalo traded the selection to Kansas City as part of a swap of other picks, ultimately dropping out of the first round entirely to make their first pick at No. 33 overall.

The Chiefs wasted no time using the acquired first-rounder on Worthy, who broke an NFL record for the fastest 40-yard dash at the scouting combine last winter, while the Bills went on to draft Florida State wideout Keon Coleman with the 33rd overall pick. Buffalo's general manager, Brandon Beane, explained at the time he was more concerned with stockpiling "value" than preventing the Chiefs from potentially swiping a top receiver prospect off their board.

"[Where they were moving from," Beane said, "I don't think it mattered to us who they were picking. … We were picking at 28 and we [didn't have close to] 28 first-round grades, so [we knew] going in, there's not necessarily a great chance that you're going to pick there."

In other words, it's safe to say the Bills did not have a first-round grade on Worthy, whereas the Chiefs clearly did. It's still early, of course. Coleman is also primed for a sizable role in Buffalo after a colorful summer meshing with Josh Allen. And Worthy retains the smaller frame that drew some concern from scouts pre-draft. He also has elite NFL speed, as evidenced by his big-time debut. And that, at least for now, may well stick in the minds of the Bills across the conference.