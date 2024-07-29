The quarterback market has exploded this offseason, and it may not even be done yet. Four out of the top five highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL received their deals this offseason, including Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence, who matched Joe Burrow's record average of $55 million per year.

As the younger quarterbacks cash in, the "older" quarterbacks continue to tumble down the list of highest-paid signal-callers. That includes the best player in the league: Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The three-time Super Bowl champion has a $450 million contract, which ranks No. 1 in total value per Over The Cap, but his average of $45 million per year ranks No. 12 behind players like Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson and Kyler Murray.

"It's awesome for the game of football," Mahomes told USA TODAY Sports about the quarterback market boom. "It's awesome for the quarterback position, but I think all positions. I know every time a contract comes up, everybody looks at my APY (average per year) and everything like that. I'm doing pretty well myself. For me, it's just about going out there trying to win football games, trying to make money for my family at the end of the day. I feel like I'm doing a great job of that."

Still, does Mahomes feel underpaid?

"Not necessarily," Mahomes said. "I think we do a great job of managing my money, to be able to pay me a lot of money and keep a good team around me. I know we've kind of restructured it a couple of times and got the cash flow up in certain spots and certain years. It's about having a good dialogue, good communication with the front office, with ownership. We've done that here. And as we've been able to allow me to be a highly-paid guy while at the same time build a great team around me."

Mahomes is correct in saying "underpaid" is not exactly a descriptor that fits him. Contracts are complicated deals involving several different factors. Some would argue the total value number isn't important compared to the guaranteed number. The "AAV" figure we pay so much attention to can be misleading as well. Also, how often do we see a player play out the entirety of a lucrative contract without the club making a single adjustment/restructure, or just extending the player altogether? Mahomes has had his contract tinkered with multiple times. The name of the game is cash flow, and Mahomes isn't lacking in that category either.

As the best football player in the world at the most important position, Mahomes could hold the Chiefs front office hostage if he wanted to. But as he mentioned, Mahomes is after team success, not financial records.