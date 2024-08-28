Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has purchased an ownership stake in a racehorse named "Swift Delivery." Team Valor International founder Barry Irwin announced Tuesday that Kelce had recently bought a large share of the 3-year-old horse alongside the Zoldan family.

Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift have been dating for over a year. Swift has even popped up at many of Kelce's game during the 2023 season.

While "Swift Delivery" is a fitting name for Kelce's racehorse, the horse wasn't named after his pop star girlfriend, Irwin told the Associated Press.

Kelce was in attendance in the 2024 Kentucky Derby with the Zoldan family back in May 2024. The Zoldan family has had success on the horse racing circuit, including owning a portion of 2011 Kentucky Derby winner "Animal Kingdom."

"Swift Delivery" has won his two most recent starts after not finishing above third prior to that. The horse is ridden by jockey Patrick Husbands.

Kelce's brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, weighed in on the acquisition with a little bit of humor.

Jason Kelce is making a reference to Swift's popular song "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart" from her most recent album "The Tortured Poets Department."

Travis Kelce becomes the latest professional athlete to hold an ownership stake in a racehorse. Former Washington Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth was a partial owner of "Dornoch," who won the 2024 Belmont Stakes.