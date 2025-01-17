Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has already made his Hall of Fame case after 12 seasons in the NFL, numerous records and three Super Bowl championships and will one day be given the gold jacket, but just how soon will that day come? The 35-year-old is getting to the part of his career where the word "retirement" is thrown around and after how much he's already accomplished, it wouldn't be surprising if he chose to hang up the cleats soon.

When asked about when he will retire, Kelce admitted, "It changes every single day," adding that he is so deep in the pursuit of a three-peat that he hasn't stopped to think about what life would be like without football in it.

During the 2024 regular season, had 97 receptions for 823 yards, the fewest yards in his career excluding his rookie season. His three touchdowns were also the lowest he's posted in 12 years of play. Kelce's impact on the field goes beyond his stats, but he noted how his influence on the field has changed.

"I love everything that I'm doing in this building, but at the end of the day I'm not having that extreme success on the field as I have individually," Kelce said. "... I'll reevaluate it like I always do, and I'll probably tell myself how much I love this thing and I'll come back next year."

Kelce admitted that while it's not always easy, his focus is on way more than his own numbers.

"I still love coming into the building every day, does it get hard, yeah, but I'm not doing it for the stats. I'm doing it for the greatness, the legacy that we've created here in Kansas City ... I can't fathom what it would feel like just being able to say I'm satisfied because I'm still hungry to go and get something right now," he said.

The main objective for No. 87 is being able to help the team each season and when the day comes when he is no longer doing that, he will know it's time to leave the NFL.

"I never want to get to the point where I'm not helping this team win, or I'm hurting this team more than I'm helping," Kelce explained. "As long as I'm coming out here playing good football and enjoying coming into the building everyday with my guys, you'll see me in a Chiefs uniform."

Kelce was asked if his girlfriend, superstar singer Taylor Swift, wants him to leave such a violent game behind, but Kelce said it's the opposite.

"She's fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," Kelce said. "She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."

Kelce and the Chiefs will face the No. 4 Houston Texans in the divisional round on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET to kick off their playoff run.