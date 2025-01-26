The two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs have yet another opportunity on Sunday to defend their crown. In their way of a third consecutive Super Bowl berth stand the Buffalo Bills, who have been arguably their biggest rival during this recent run of fantastic success.

Kansas City has had home-field advantage in each of the three playoff matchups between these two teams, and has it again this weekend. The Bills have defeated the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium before... in the regular season. But in the postseason matchups, it's been the Chiefs coming out on top -- including in one of the most famous playoff games of all time.

The Bills have a chance on Sunday to slay their dragon, while the Chiefs have a chance to reinforce the idea that they remain the team to beat, until somebody actually beats them.

So, which of these two teams will come away victorious and earn the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl? We'll find out soon enough, and predict the game below.

Chiefs vs. Bills where to watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 26 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Betting odds: Chiefs -1.5, O/U 48.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Prediction

The Bills have some matchup advantages here. There's a reason that this game is considered basically a coin flip despite the fact that it's taking place at Arrowhead. Top to bottom, Buffalo probably even has the better roster. This season, the Bills' quarterback has even played better.

And yet ... I just cannot bring myself to pick against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid. At least not until somebody actually beats them. It'll be close. It might even be heartbreaking. Again. But it'll be the Chiefs coming out on top. Again.

Pick: Chiefs 24, Bills 23

