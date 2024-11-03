New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was carted off the field after taking a significant hit from multiple defenders against the Carolina Panthers and losing consciousness on the field. Olave was ruled out of the game with a concussion -- a 23-22 loss.

Olave was taken to a local hospital, but has been discharged and will return to New Orleans with the rest of the team, the Saints announced.

Earlier in the day, his brother, Josh Olave, took to social media during the game to share a positive update that the Saints star is "up and active."

At the time of the injury, Olave remained on the field, not moving much, as his teammates rushed over to him. Trainers came to Olave's assistance immediately and his teammates took a knee as he was being evaluated, clearly concerned for the wideout.

Four flags were thrown on the play and Panthers safety Xavier Woods was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

The 24-year-old attempted to catch a pass from quarterback Derek Carr in the first quarter, when he was immediately met with defenders and appeared to be hit in the head.

Olave has suffered multiple concussions throughout his NFL career, including two this season as he just returned from concussion protocol this week.

The Saints are currently up 6-0 against the Panthers. Olave has one catch for 13 yards in the game. He has 31 receptions for 387 yards with one touchdown.