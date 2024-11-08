San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey has yet to take a snap during the 2024 NFL season while recovering from Achilles tendinitis. That should change Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan, who told KNBR Thursday that he expects McCaffrey to suit up in Week 10.

"He's been awesome these last two days," Shanahan said of McCaffrey's practice participation. "Hopefully that continues to go well. I expect to get him out there."

The 49ers designated McCaffrey to return from injured reserve on Monday, immediately following their Week 9 bye, opening a 21-day window for the reigning Offensive Player of the Year to resume practice. Technically, the Pro Bowler has only logged limited practices in his first two days on the field, so he could carry an injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup, but all signs point to him making his 2024 debut.

McCaffrey's anticipated return comes at a good time for San Francisco's backfield, with top reserve Jordan Mason currently battling a shoulder injury. Mason was effective on the ground to open the 2024 season, racking up 685 rushing yards in eight games, but gave way to fellow backup Isaac Guerendo in more recent weeks. The latter could be in line to share touches with McCaffrey against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

McCaffrey, meanwhile, had an NFL-leading 2,023 scrimmage yards, plus 21 total touchdowns, while healthy last season. His playmaking helped lead the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance.