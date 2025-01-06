The Green Bay Packers are gearing up for a playoff run that'll begin in Philadelphia this weekend, but they'll play that game without a key weapon. Wide receiver Christian Watson departed Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears after suffering a torn ACL, plus additional damage to his knee, according to NFL Media. Not only does this end Watson's season, but it could also put his availability at the start of the 2025 campaign in jeopardy.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the report that Watson suffered a season-ending injury, telling reporters, "It's not good," via ESPN.

Watson suffered the non-contact injury during Green Bay's 27-25 loss to Chicago to wrap up the regular season. Specifically, he went down at the beginning of the second quarter during a 16-yard completion from Jordan Love to fellow receiver Dontayvion Wicks. Watson was later seen being carted into the locker room with his head in his hands.

The 25-year-old was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of North Dakota State. Over his first three seasons in the league, Watson has flashed as a lethal deep threat and finished up a 2024 campaign where he totaled a career-high 620 yards receiving to go with 29 receptions and two receiving touchdowns. His 21.4 yards per reception were also a career high.

With Watson on the shelf going forward, Jordan Love -- who was also dinged up during Sunday's loss but is reportedly good to play going forward -- will now have to look for other pass-catching outlets as they gear up to face the Eagles during Wild Card Weekend. On the roster, Green Bay has Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, and Dontayvion Wicks atop the receiver depth chart along with Bo Melton.