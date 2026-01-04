Alec Pierce's career day to cap a career season came to a disappointing end: The Indianapolis Colts wide receiver was ejected for making contact with an official late in Indianapolis' Week 18 game at the Houston Texans. Though the contact seemed minimal -- really just Pierce's left arm nudging the official as he went to argue his case for a flag -- it was indeed contact, and CBS Sports rules analyst Gene Steratore said he agreed with the decision.

Pierce caught four passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns; the 132 yards were 2 short of matching his career high, and the two touchdowns tied a career high. It was his first career game with 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

With the performance, Pierce crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career. He finishes the season with 47 receptions for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns, the first two marks representing career highs. He also led the NFL in yards per reception for the second straight season.

Whether the ejection is the final act of Pierce's Colts career remains to be determined. His rookie deal expires at the end of this season, and he's set to be a free agent with several potential suitors. Still just 25, Pierce could command significant interest as a big-play threat who showed great improvement in 2025.