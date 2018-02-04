Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson killed by suspected drunk driver

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson (53) was killed after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. USATSI

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two people killed early Sunday morning after being struck by a suspected drunken driver. He was only 26 years old.

Jackson and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe were pronounced dead after an automobile collision along Interstate 70 in Indiana just before 4 a.m. on Sunday. According to police, a black Ford F-150 pickup truck veered out of its lane and drove onto the emergency shoulder before striking both men.

It's believed that Monroe, a resident of Avon, worked for a ride-sharing app and was driving Jackson before they pulled to the side of the road. Investigators believe Jackson may have gotten sick during the ride and that Monroe exited the vehicle to help him before they were both struck by the oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified as 37-year-old Alex Cabrera Gonsales of Indianapolis. Gonsales tried to flee the scene on foot but was later apprehended by police and transported to a local jail. Indiana Police suspect he was drunk and operating without a license.

The Colts released a statement on Sunday afternoon confirming Jackson's passing.

"We were heartbroken to hear the news of Edwin Jackson's passing. Edwin was loved by all in the Colts organization. We admired his outgoing personality, competitive spirit and hard-working mentality. He was well-respected among all with whom he crossed paths, and he will be greatly missed in our locker room and throughout our entire organization. We also understand that another person lost his life in the accident, only adding to our sorrow on this day. We are shocked and saddened by this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of both men during this difficult time."

Jackson played one season for the Colts in 2016, appearing in all 16 games that year and recording 42 tackles, including two sacks. He missed the entirety of this season after being placed on injured reserve in September.