The Washington Commanders have promoted quarterbacks coach David Blough to offensive coordinator, sources tell CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones. Since ending his playing career in 2023, Blough, 30, has quickly risen up the coaching ladder, and he will now be tasked with getting Jayden Daniels and the Washington offense back on track.

After going undrafted out of Purdue in 2019, Blough spent a few seasons as a backup quarterback with the Detroit Lions before playing his final full season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. Blough signed to the Lions' practice squad in 2023 but did not play in any games.

In 2024, Commanders coach Dan Quinn hired Blough to be the assistant quarterbacks coach. Blough remained in that role for much of the last two seasons, until quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard was hired to be the next coach at Stanford in November. After that, Blough was promoted to quarterbacks coach for the remainder of the season.

The Commanders' 2025 season was derailed by injuries to star players like Daniels and receiver Terry McLaurin, and the offense took a clear step back after reaching the NFC Championship Game the year prior. Washington ranked 22nd in points per game (20.9), 22nd in yards per game (318.8) and 24th in passing yards per game (184.1). In the wake of that disappointment, Quinn fired offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

With Washington in need of a replacement for Kingsbury, the team simply promoted Blough, who had received interest from other teams around the league. Dating back to his time with the Atlanta Falcons, Quinn has a history with letting talented assistants like Matt LaFleur and Mike McDaniel go to other teams. This time, he keeps Blough, who seems to be a rising star in the coaching world.