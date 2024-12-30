Shortly after getting drafted, Jayden Daniels proclaimed that he wanted to become the greatest running quarterback in NFL history. While he has a ways to go before possibly attaining that title, Daniels has become the most prolific rookie quarterback in NFL history as far as running is concerned.

The Commanders' quarterback made history during Washington's Week 17 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. During the second half, Daniels broke former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III's NFL record for the most rushing yards in a rookie season for a quarterback. Daniels broke the record on a 7-yard run with 9:21 left in the game.

In 2012, Griffin ran for 815 yards en route to winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Griffin, who led the NFL that year with a 6.8 yards-per-carry average, led Washington to a surprising NFC East division title. He went 9-6 as Washington's starter that season while completing 65.6% of his passes with five touchdowns against just five interceptions.

Daniels' rookie season has conjured up memories of Griffin's stellar rookie campaign. The No. 2 overall pick in this past year's draft, Daniels has spearheaded Washington's surprising 10-5 start. Prior to breaking Griffin's record on Sunday, Daniels threw a pair of scores as the Commanders overcame a 17-7 halftime deficit. Daniels' night also included several nifty runs.

Like Griffin, Daniels' sensational rookie season will likely end with him winning OPOY. Daniels is part of an impressive class of rookie quarterbacks that also includes Denver's Bo Nix and Atlanta's Michael Penix Jr., who recently replaced Kirk Cousins as the Falcons' starter.