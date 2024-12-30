The Washington Commanders officially clinched a spot in the postseason with a heart-pounding 30-24 overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday evening. For Commanders safety Jeremy Reaves, it'll likely be a memorable night for a very different reason.

Reaves proposed to his girlfriend, Mikaela Worley, on the field at Northwest Stadium after the game was over. Of course, Worley said yes to the romantic proposal.

The heartwarming moment was even captured by the NBC broadcast's cameras, and Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth did a play-by-play of the proposal.

Reaves' teammates were ecstatic for him following the proposal. Commanders punter Tress Way shared a hug with Worley after Reaves popped the question. Reaves and Worley then went down the tunnel toward the locker room.

Reaves, 28, is in his fifth season as a member of the Commanders after landing with the team as undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. The veteran defensive back is primarily a special teams player and tallied a pair of tackles in Sunday's primetime victory. On the season, Reaves has racked up 20 tackles (nine solo) and recorded a forced fumble.

While Washington's exciting win was impressive, Reaves' heart is likely full because of this life-changing event.