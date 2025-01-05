ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Washington Commanders (11-5) need a win or a Green Bay Packers (11-5) loss to clinch the NFC's sixth postseason seed.

Clinching the No. 6 seed would involve avoiding a trip to the second-seeded Philadelphia Eagles in the opening round. That's why the Commanders opened their Week 18 game at the Dallas Cowboys (7-9) with all of their healthy starters in the game, including No. 2 overall pick quarterback Jayden Daniels.

However, when they got the ball back for the first time in the third quarter, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn opted to sub in backup quarterback Marcus Mariota for the likely NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year with the team trailing 9-3. No announcement of an injury was made in the press box, which means Daniels is being rested for precautionary measures.

Ironically enough, the Commanders had their best drive of the day once Mariota was inserted into the lineup. Washington went 70 yards on eight plays, and Mariota threw the Commanders' first touchdown of the day, a 4-yard pass to tight end Zach Ertz. That gave the Commanders their first lead of the day, 10-9. Mariota has completed his first five passes for 60 yards and the touchdown to Ertz.

Mariota, who backed up Jalen Hurts on the Eagles last season, may just play his way out of a postseason reunion next week.