We have an NFC East showdown in Week 16 as the Washington Commanders play host to the Philadelphia Eagles in a game with a special Saturday evening kickoff.

Washington enters this game without starting quarterback Jayden Daniels and having captured a win last week under Marcus Mariota. The Commanders had previously losing eight in a row, backsliding tremendously after their remarkable season last year. They are now playing out the string and fighting for draft positioning down the stretch of the season.

Philadelphia, meanwhile, broke its own three-game losing streak with a win over the Raiders last week. The Eagles' playoff positioning is fairly safe thanks to their division lead and remaining schedule (which features two games against this Washington team in the final three weeks), but they surely want to get themselves fully back on track before they head into the postseason.

Will the Eagles make it back-to-back wins and wrap up the NFC East crown, or will the Commanders pull off a surprising upset? We'll find out soon enough. But before we break down some key storylines, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Commanders vs. Eagles