The Los Angeles Rams are in the midst of an injury crisis two weeks into the 2024 regular season, but there is somewhat of a positive update regarding one of their star receivers. Initially, Rams head coach Sean McVay said Cooper Kupp was a candidate to end up on injured reserve with his high-ankle sprain. According to a new report, however, that may not happen.

Per NFL Media, Kupp will spend the next week or so in a cast to help fight the swelling in his leg. There is a chance he is ready to return to the field within four weeks, so the team has not placed him on injured reserve yet. It all depends on how he heals, as McVay even initially admitted Kupp was expected to miss "extensive time."

Cooper Kupp LAR • WR • #10 TAR 27 REC 18 REC YDs 147 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The 31-year-old pass-catcher started this season on fire, catching 18 passes for 147 yards and one touchdown in fewer than two games played. Kupp was injured in the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals last week, yet still leads the NFL in receptions. Now he joins his running mate, Puka Nacua, on the sideline.

Other Rams who have already been placed on injured reserve are Nacua (knee), OT Joe Noteboom (ankle), OT KT Leveston (ankle), OT Conor McDermott (undisclosed), OG Steve Avila (knee), OG Jonah Jackson (shoulder), DL Larrell Murchison (arm), CB Darious Williams (hamstring), CB Derion Kendrick (knee) and S John Johnson III (shoulder).

Kupp is Matthew Stafford's most-trusted weapon and one of the best wide receivers in the NFL when healthy. In 2021, he famously won the receiving "triple crown," leading the NFL with 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.