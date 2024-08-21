The Dallas Cowboys final week of training camp got off to a dramatic start on Tuesday after the team's hotel in Oxnard, Calif., caught fire.

The Oxnard Fire Department was called to the team hotel just before 5 p.m. PT after a fire was reported in an empty guest room. At the time of the fire, the Cowboys were holding a walk-through just a few hundred yards away, so they weren't at the hotel.

Footage from the scene showed a plume of smoke coming from one of the buildings at the Residence Inn where the team is staying.

According to a statement from the team, everyone in the organization came away unharmed.

"There was a fire emergency in one of the guest rooms this afternoon at the team's hotel in Oxnard, Calif.," the Cowboys said in a statement. "The emergency was contained to one room that was empty at the time, and there were no injuries. The Dallas Cowboys thank the Oxnard Fire Department and Oxnard Police Department for their quick response and reaction to the situation."

The fire happened during the team's final week in Oxnard. The Cowboys held practice on Tuesday in California and they'll hold one more practice on Wednesday before flying back to Dallas on Thursday. The Cowboys will then follow that up by playing their preseason finale on Saturday against the Chargers at AT&T Stadium.