If you had Jerry Jones talking about eating the brains of a squirrel on your 2024 bingo card, you just snuck that one through at the last second. While the topic of conversation during the Cowboys owner's appearance on 105.3 The Fan primarily surrounded the football club in Dallas, as it stands at 6-8 and is on the outside looking in of the playoffs, things took a turn for the weird on Tuesday.

Using Carolina Panthers rookie wideout Xavier Legette as the jumping-off point for this conversation, Jones admitted that not only has he eaten raccoons and squirrels in the past, but that he quite enjoys them. This comes after Legette previously told the "St. Brown Podcast" that he's eaten raccoons in the past, most recently during Thanksgiving.

While most are surprised by the dietary preference, Jones not only didn't bat an eye but also backed Legette.

"I've eaten a lot of raccoon," Jones said. "Yes, the answer is yes. I've eaten it hunting, and I've actually had it served by my mom at the table away from hunting. ... It's not uncommon at all."

To take it further, Jones added that he likes to eat squirrel and even referenced times when his family would fight over who would get to eat the squirrel's brain.

"One of my favorites is squirrel," he continued. "It's wonderful, and my mother could do a great job of [preparing] it. We all had our favorite pieces. ... My mom and I would even ask for the brain in a squirrel. Delicious. Seriously."

File this under: You learn something new every day.