Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wasn't happy to face questions about the construction of his 3-3 team on Tuesday, arguing to local radio hosts on 105.3 The Fan that he "doesn't have time for looking back on decisions," and that he'll "get somebody else to ask these questions" moving forward. He's since doubled down on his stance, telling The Athletic he was being wrongly "grilled by the tribunal."

"[The] facts are that if I'm going to be grilled by the tribunal, I don't need it to be by the guys I'm paying," Jones said, referring to his regular appearances on 105.3 The Fan. "I can take it from fans and take it from other people. I take a lot of pride in how fair and how much I try to work with the media. We're brothers and sisters. ... Now, if those had been real fans sitting there, or if there had been people that knew what they were talking about -- football people -- I might have had a different answer."

Jones' initial frustration stemmed from the radio hosts harkening back to the Cowboys' offseason, when many perceived Dallas to be curiously stagnant in terms of adding talent. The owner pointed to long-term contracts issued to quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and pushed back on the notion he should be questioned about past roster-building decisions outside of official team business.

"I don't have time for looking back on decisions," Jones said. "Throwing all the good out with the dish water, you have gotta be smokin' something over there. ... This is not your job. ... I'll get somebody else to ask these questions. ... I'm not kidding. ... I am very sorry for what happened out there Sunday. I'm sick. ... We gotta play better. ... But I like the players that we have."