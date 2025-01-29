The Dallas Cowboys are keeping one of the most important pieces of their organization in place. According to multiple reports, vice president of player personnel Will McClay has signed a multiyear extension to remain in Dallas. His contract was set to expire after the 2025 NFL Draft.

McClay has been in Dallas since 2002, rising through the organization after beginning his tenure as a pro scout. He worked his way up to pro scouting coordinator, director of football research, assistant director of player personnel, senior director of college/pro scouting and finally VP of player personnel, which is the role he has held since 2017.

Given the structure of the Cowboys' front office, where the owner is the general manager and the owner's son is director of player personnel, McClay holds as much power and responsibility as any executive in the league who is not officially a president or general manager. His name routinely comes up as a potential candidate for general manager openings elsewhere, but the influence he has in Dallas has played a significant role in his remaining with the organization.

He is widely credited with shaping the Cowboys' draft strategy, and has overseen the draft process for the team since 2014. During his tenure doing so, Dallas has selected 15 Pro Bowlers and six All-Pros. McClay was most famously seen as instrumental in convincing Jerry Jones to select future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin over Johnny Manziel in his first year running the draft; and he has been credited with pushing for Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons, as well.

Retaining him is huge for the Cowboys, especially considering their reluctance to change the way they do business. With Dallas' lack of willingness to spend in free agency and relative inactivity in the trade market, McClay's draft classes have been counted on to build the foundation of the team. The Cowboys routinely rank among the league leaders in homegrown players, and for the team to have as much regular-season success as it has in recent years is a credit to his role in the organization.