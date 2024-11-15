FRISCO, Texas -- The first domino that led to Dallas Cowboys three-time All-Pro Micah Parsons deciding to "just eat the fine" and skip NFL-mandated media sessions was Parsons' attempt to say he cared more about the future of Hall of Fame right guard Zack Martin than head coach Mike McCarthy and his coaching future.

"That's above my pay grade about if Mike [McCarthy] is coaching against next year," Parsons said after last Sunday's loss to the Eagles. "All coaching aside, Mike can leave and go wherever he wants. I kind of feel bad for guys like Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year on their way out. Because that's who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do great with those types of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. Those are the kind of guys I have so much sympathy and hurt for."

Martin, whose seven first-team All-Pro selections are tied for the most in NFL history among offensive guards with Hall of Famers Randall McDaniel and John Hannah, is in the final year of his contract in 2024, his 11th NFL season. He is set to turn 34 on Nov. 20, so it's natural to wonder if this season will be his last. His on-field production has been nothing short of excellent. Martin is a nine-time Pro Bowl choice who has the same number of career holding penalties (seven) as he does first-team All-Pro selections. However, the 2010's All-Decade Team member has started to show his age across the last three seasons.

"I want to win every week," Martin said on Thursday when asked about Parsons saying he wants to win for him. "I don't think if you asked any guy in this locker room they wouldn't be saying they aren't trying to win every week. You play for the guys in the locker room, that's what he [Parsons] was saying, right? You want to play for the guys in the locker room that you go to work with every day. That's not going to change no matter what the circumstances are."

Martin's Pro Football Focus offensive grades have always vacillated between somewhere in the 80s to as high as 94.2 in 2021 at the age of 31. However, they have fallen off a cliff the last three seasons, dropping to 73.3 in 2022 and 70.5 in 2023 and now down to 65.2 this season.

CBS Sports asked Martin about his football future as he plays in the final year of his Cowboys contract.

"I'm just taking it one week at a time, my guy," Martin said.

Despite playing through a nagging shoulder injury, he made it clear he won't blame the ailment for his level of play this season.

"No, everyone's banged up in this locker room and around the league. That's not an excuse," Martin said. "So at the end of the day, I got to play better. Our team, everyone's got to play better. I mean, it's no secret. We want to win some games, we got to play better."

Zack Martin's Career PFF Grades Offensive Grade Pass-Blocking Grade Run-Block Grade 2014 86.7 92.0 78.0 2015 87.6 91.8 77.4 2016 89.4 83.6 84.0 2017 89.0 87.2 82.2 2018 82.4 84.7 74.8 2019 88.2 90.8 80.1 2020 91.3 73.9 92.2 2021 94.2 88.7 92.8 2022 73.3 81.2 64.8 2023 70.5 77.2 64.3 2024 65.2 61.2 63.2

"Yeah, it's just who he is. It's Zack Martin, first-ballot Hall of Famer," Cowboys fill-in starting quarterback Cooper Rush said Thursday when asked about Martin powering through injury. "It's an example of what that looks like in terms of toughness, competitiveness, and it's a great example for guys to go off of and look to. I don't think anybody needs inspiration but that can help guys get motivated maybe."

Parsons expressed a desire to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy for Martin because he hasn't tasted much playoff success. Martin has played his entire career in Dallas and the Cowboys haven't advanced past the NFC Divisional round during that span despite winning at least 10 games in six separate seasons.

"That's just the way it's worked out, right?" Martin said. "Again, we're trying to win them all, and unfortunately we've come up short this year and in previous years. But again, guys are doing the right things, working the right way to prepare to get ready for Sunday. So first and foremost, that's what you can ask from these guys -- give it all you got throughout the week and on game day."

The Dallas locker room is united around Martin as their team's heartbeat. Even though the Cowboys are 3-6, have lost four straight and are without Prescott for the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury, turning the 2024 season around for Martin is a top priority. That starts on Monday night against the Houston Texans.

"A lot," running back Rico Dowdle said when asked what Martin means to the team. "Zack has been here for a long time. A guy that comes in, he's one of the upfront leaders. He leads by example. He comes in day in and day out, prepares the right way. So definitely means a lot. Guy is going to be a Hall of Famer one day. I think everybody wants to win for each other and specifically for guys like Zack. We got to dig ourselves out of this hole first, take it one game at a time. Definitely want to win that trophy for a guy like Zack that's been here for a long time."