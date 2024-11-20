The drama surrounding the starting quarterback job for the 2-8 New York Giants continues to grow by the day.

On Monday, head coach Brian Daboll benched Daniel Jones and promoted Tommy DeVito, the team's third-string quarterback, to be New York's starter. Daboll on Wednesday then only committed to starting DeVito in Week 12 against the 4-6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The whole situation is puzzling considering the Giants signed 2019 second-round pick quarterback Drew Lock to a one-year, $5 million contract to be the backup to Jones, implying that Lock would have the chance to start should Jones' underwhelming play continue into 2024, which is exactly what happened. Instead, Lock remains the No. 2 quarterback -- behind DeVito and ahead of Jones -- something Lock himself admitted he was confused about.

"Again, that's a question I might still have for myself," Lock said Wednesday (via SNY). "It was expressed to me that I was going to be the two [quarterback]. I don't know, it's an interesting situation. Not much I can really say about it besides I'm going to be here for him [Jones], and we're still very good friends, believe it or not. I'm going to be here for him, this team needs to get a win. We start winning, everything gets a little better around here."

Drew Lock NYG • QB • #2 CMP% 37.5 YDs 6 TD 0 INT 0 YD/Att .75 View Profile

New York went 3-3 in DeVito's six starts last season, as he averaged 152.2 passing yards per game while throwing for seven touchdowns and one interception with a completion percentage of 63.8%. Lock started two games last season for the Seattle Seahawks in place of an injured Geno Smith, and he averaged 238.5 passing yards per game while throwing three touchdowns and two interceptions with a 68.8% completion percentage. He led Seattle to a 20-17 come-from-behind victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on "Monday Night Football" in Week 15 last season, throwing the game-winning, 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba with 28 seconds left in the game.

Who knows, perhaps Lock will be the Thanksgiving Day starter in Week 13 when the Giants travel to Texas to play the 3-7 Dallas Cowboys.