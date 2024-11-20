The New York Giants will have a new starting quarterback when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, benching Daniel Jones for second-year reserve Tommy DeVito this week. Coach Brian Daboll isn't committing to DeVito remaining under center for the rest of the 2024 season, however.

"Yeah I'm not gonna go [into] what's gonna be -- I'm gonna focus on this week with Tampa," Daboll said Wednesday when asked if DeVito will start the Giants' remaining seven games. "[And we'll] try to do the best job we can to get him ready to play, so he can go out there and perform at the highest level."

His remarks came a day after he indicated DeVito's past performances -- the quarterback went 3-3 as an injury replacement in 2023 -- played a role in the move to demote Jones ahead of Week 12.

"After evaluating and watching a lot of tape, that's the reason we are going with Tommy," Daboll said in a team statement. "Drew Lock will be the backup. This was a necessary move for us, and I'm looking forward to working with Tommy, and he'll be ready to go against Tampa Bay."

Lock was signed for $5 million guaranteed last offseason, and even touted outside the Giants' building as potential preseason competition for the starting job. Daboll's latest comments suggest the ex-Denver Broncos prospect's time could still come as the starter, with Jones relegated to third-string duties.