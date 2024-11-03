The drought has ended, as Daniel Jones threw his first touchdown at home in 672 days. That's right, the New York Giants quarterback hadn't passed for a touchdown at MetLife Stadium since New Year's Day 2023, but finally found pay dirt here in Week 9 vs. the rival Washington Commanders.

On a first-and-goal from the Washington 2-yard line, Jones hit tight end Chris Manhertz in the back of the end zone, Jones' seventh passing touchdown of the 2024 season.

Prior to Sunday, Jones had thrown zero touchdowns compared to eight interceptions over his last six home starts. He became the first starting quarterback to throw zero touchdowns in six straight home games since Trent Dilfer back in 1995-96.

This was Jones' first passing touchdown at home since putting pen to paper on the four-year, $160 million contract he signed following the 2022 season. The Commanders are an opponent Jones likes to face, as he's 5-2-1 vs. Washington, and 19-40 vs. every other team.