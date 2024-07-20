Davante Adams didn't rule out a reunion with Aaron Rodgers when asked recently about rumors of his trade availability. It turns out Rodgers isn't the only big-name quarterback Adams would be interested in playing with, however, with the Las Vegas Raiders star telling Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast he'd like to lure Tom Brady out of retirement.

"Hell yes," Adams laughed, when asked about the longtime New England Patriots signal-caller. "You gonna talk about how old he is. I don't care. I don't care. ... I think I'd be the first person to play with Tom and Aaron [Rodgers]. So that'd be pretty cool. He's gotta still be able to throw it better than half these dudes in the league."

Adams added that he'd welcome Brady, who turns 47 in August, even if he were "58."

It just so happens that Brady already has a direct connection to Adams' team, as the seven-time Super Bowl champion has been vying for a minority ownership stake in the Raiders since last offseason. Brady himself also hinted at another comeback earlier this year, specifically mentioning the Raiders as a possibility. Since then, however, he's put more public focus on his upcoming broadcasting job with Fox Sports.

For now, all parties involved in the big-name gossip appear to be entrenched: Brady in retirement, Rodgers with the New York Jets, and Adams with the Raiders, with the latter also telling Sharpe he's "locked in" with Las Vegas. Just don't consider Adams uninterested if the opportunity arises to spice things up under center.