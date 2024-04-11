Tom Brady told the world in 2023, when he retired for the second time in as many years, that he was done playing football "for good." Now it appears the former NFL great is reconsidering, revealing this week he's open to yet another comeback.

Appearing on "DeepCuts with VicBlends," the longtime New England Patriots quarterback was asked if he'd "pick up the phone" in the event a needy team called with an offer to return to the field.

"I'm not opposed to it," Brady responded with a smile. "I don't know if they're gonna let me, if I become an owner of an NFL team, but I don't know if -- I don't know, I'm always gonna be in good shape, (I'll) always be able to throw the ball. So to come in for a little bit, like M.J. coming back? I don't know if they'd let me, but I wouldn't be opposed to it."

Michael Jordan famously retired from his legendary NBA career not once, not twice, but three times between 1993-2003, so Brady name-dropping the Hall of Famer suggests he has not, in fact, closed the door on his own playing career. His pending NFL ownership is key, however: Brady has yet to be approved as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, but if/when he is, league rules would likely mandate NFL-wide approval of a playing contract, should he actually pursue a return to the field.

Regardless, it's clear Brady isn't done with the idea, even going on 47.

"Patriots? Could be," he joked, when asked about a move to the San Francisco 49ers. "Raiders? Could be. You never know."

Brady last appeared for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022, his third and final season with the club following a historic 20-year run with the Patriots. A seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP, he is technically a free agent after his contract with the Buccaneers expired, meaning he's available to all 32 teams ahead of the 2024 campaign.