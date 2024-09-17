We're only two weeks into the 2024 NFL season, but the Indianapolis Colts defense is already severely depleted.

Three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a high-ankle sprain, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Buckner suffered the injury in the second half of the Colts' 16-10 loss at the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

Colts edge rusher Samson Ebukam tore his Achilles in training camp, and former second-round cornerback JuJu Brents saw his season end after suffering a knee injury in Week 1 against the Houston Texans, leaving Indy's defense depleted just a couple weeks into the season. Buckner's injury won't help an Indianapolis run defense that surrendered 261 yards to the Packers in a game during which Malik Willis started in place of injured quarterback Jordan Love. Of the 261 yards allowed, 237 came in the first half, which is the fourth-most by any team since at least 1991 when play-by-play data began being tracked.

As a result, the Colts (0-2) are allowing an NFL-worst 237.0 rushing yards per game through two weeks. They will be leaning heavily on quarterback Anthony Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor to pick up the slack on the offensive side of the ball to compensate.