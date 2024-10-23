It's amazing what a change of scenery can do. Saquon Barkley signed with the Eagles on March 11. A day later, the Ravens signed Derrick Henry.

Both are averaging more than 100 rushing yards per game and at least 6.0 yards per rush this year. Only four other players have done that in NFL history (minimum five games).

Jim Brown in 1963. O.J. Simpson in 1973. Barry Sanders in 1997. Adrian Peterson in 2012. That might be the Mount Rushmore of running back seasons:

In 1963, Jim Brown ran for a then-NFL-record 1,863 yards in 14 games and was somehow MVP runner-up to Y.A. Tittle.

In 1973, O.J. Simpson ran for a then-NFL-record 2,003 yards in 14 games and won MVP.

In 1997, Barry Sanders ran for 2,053 yards and shared MVP honors with Brett Favre.

In 2012, Adrian Peterson ran for 2,097 rush yards and won MVP.

Even if you say, OK, they can't keep up this pace, what they are doing RIGHT NOW puts them in rare air. Prior to these two, the last player with 100-plus rushing yards per game on at least 6.0 yards per carry through Week 7 was Adrian Peterson in 2007 (in his first six career games with the Vikings.)

Besides Henry's NFL-record pace of 2,120 rush yards this year, he is the only player since 1970 to lead the NFL in rush attempts, rush yards, yards per rush and touchdown runs through Week 7. This is a quadruple crown quest.

Frankly, these two deserve early MVP consideration (check out the latest NFL MVP odds at FanDuel).

At the very least, they are tracking toward two of the best debut seasons with a team.

Most rush yards per game in first season with a team (NFL history)

Player (year) Rush yards per game Team Derrick Henry (2024) 124.7 Ravens Ricky Williams (2002) 115.8 Dolphins Eric Dickerson (1983) 113.0 Rams Eric Dickerson (1987) 112.3 Colts Saquon Barkley (2024) 109.7 Eagles

Needless to say, neither has lost a step. Both hit speeds in Week 7 that are among the five fastest by any player this season, they account for four of the top nine fastest plays this season, and they are tied for the NFL lead in 50-yard runs (three).

Fastest speeds by a ball-carrier this season (miles per hour)

They finally have room to burn after leaving the Titans and Giants. Henry and Barkley rank top two among running backs in yards before contact per rush this season. They ranked 40th and 32nd last year among 44 qualified RB.

Yards before contact per rush in last 2 seasons (with RB rank)



Barkley Henry 2023 0.98 (32nd) 0.85 (40th) 2024 2.65 (2nd) 3.15 (1st)

Their quarterbacks (and offensive lines) are certainly a big reason for that space. Lamar Jackson and Henry, plus Jalen Hurts and Barkley, are both on pace to break the record for rush yards by a quarterback-running back duo in a season, held by Robert Griffin III and Alfred Morris in 2012 (2,428).

There are some interesting implications to these insane seasons Henry and Barkley are having.

1) I can't wait until they meet in Week 13

2) They could be competing for a rushing title

3) They are darkhorse MVP candidates

4) They could be two of the best free agent signings ever

5) They officially solved the running back value crisis of 2023. They are making bread for the 2025 free agent running back class, which includes veterans like Aaron Jones, Nick Chubb and James Conner

6) There are 30 other teams who should have some serious regrets for not signing either player, including the Cowboys.

7) These video game numbers will be winning some fantasy leagues

We'll see if they can keep it up, but it's been a wild ride so far.