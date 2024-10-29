Yet another big-name wide receiver landed in the AFC via trade on Tuesday, with the Baltimore Ravens acquiring Diontae Johnson from the Carolina Panthers. A week before the official trade deadline, Johnson follows in the footsteps of Davante Adams, Amari Cooper and DeAndre Hopkins, who also swapped teams, joining potential playoff contenders during the 2024 campaign.

Here's a look at the trade details, plus our instant grades for both sides:

The trade

Panthers get: Fifth-round draft pick

Fifth-round draft pick Ravens get: WR Diontae Johnson, sixth-round draft pick

The grades

Panthers: D

Carolina isn't going anywhere in 2024 -- and maybe 2025 and beyond -- so selling Johnson on an expiring contract is far from surprising. In fact, it was darn near expected. But they're bumping up a single round on Day 3 of a future draft to dump easily their most talented receiver, essentially waving the white flag on whatever combo of Bryce Young and Andy Dalton they trot out under center until the offseason. Maybe their bed was made the minute they landed Johnson and didn't extend his contract. Certainly he's proven to be more of a good, not great, wideout than a bona fide No. 1. Still, this is far from an enticing return for a former 1,000-yard route-runner considering the amount of teams seemingly ripe for wide receiver insurance.

Ravens: A

Will Johnson be the cherry on top of an already encouraging offense featuring Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers, etc.? Will he fizzle out as a secondary option in new surroundings? Either way, the Ravens are barely giving up anything for his services. The fit couldn't be more ideal, to be honest. Johnson is best-suited playing off other weapons, and his route-running should complement the speed of Flowers and the power of Henry. His arrival also means less of a burden on fellow wideouts like Rashod Bateman, whose ugly drop against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8 may have gotten the gears turning on the deal. This is a classic low-risk, high-reward swing, and the Ravens can reassess Johnson's value come the offseason.