The Miami Dolphins' new front office faces some tough decisions with the inherited roster. One is pass rusher Bradley Chubb, whom the franchise decided to release, according to NFL Media.

Chubb, who turns 30 in June, had two more years remaining on his contract, and carried cap hits north of $31.2 million in both 2026 and 2027, according to Spotrac. An immediate release saves Miami $7,343,500 in 2026, but comes with a $23,859,239 dead cap hit. If Chubb is given the post-June 1 designation, the $23.8 million dead cap hit would be spread over 2026 and 2027.

The Dolphins traded for Chubb during the 2022 season, sending the Denver Broncos a first-round pick, a future fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds for his services. Miami also received a future fifth-round pick in the deal. In Chubb's first full season with the Dolphins in 2023, he recorded a career-high 73 combined tackles, 11 sacks, 22 QB hits and tied for the league lead with six forced fumbles before suffering a torn ACL in Week 17. He sat out the 2024 season to recover, and returned in 2025 to record 47 tackles, 8.5 sacks and 20 QB hits.

Miami reportedly received trade calls for Chubb during this year's trade deadline, but decided to deal pass rusher Jaelan Phillips instead. It's worth mentioning that Miami "mutually parted ways" with general manager Chris Grier just days before the Nov. 4 deadline.

The former No. 5 overall pick out of NC State recorded 48 sacks over 90 career games, and should have a market now that he's a free agent. With the Dolphins coming to a decision on Chubb, all eyes turn to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and what Miami will decide to do with him.