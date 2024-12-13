The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have mutually agreed to part ways, according to NFL Media. Miami is granting OBJ's release and the three-time Pro Bowler is hoping for another opportunity with a different team.

He will be on waivers until Monday and if he clears he can sign with any of the 31 other teams. The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams, two of his former teams, could be options as both are in playoff position.

He is still owed around $200,000 for this season, after signing a one-year, $3 million with the Dolphins in May.

The 32-year-old began the 2024 NFL season on the physically unable to perform list and was activated on Oct. 5. In his first three games, he recorded 33 snaps with no receptions. His role behind fellow wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle has clearly not been the right fit for OBJ, who isn't close to reaching his incentives this year (36 catches, 566 yards and 4 TDs).

The Super Bowl champion has nine catches on 18 targets for 55 yards, with no touchdowns. In his career, he has 575 receptions for 7,987 yards and 59 touchdowns in 119 total games, including 97 starts.

Beckham Jr. has spent just one season or less with his last three teams.

He joined the Rams during the 2021 season, coming from the Cleveland Browns, where he spent just over two seasons. He tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI and was forced to miss the entire 2022 season due to the injury. The Ravens signed OBJ to a one-year, $18 million deal in 2023 and released him this March.