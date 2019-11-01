Doug Pederson 'optimistic' DeSean Jackson will play Sunday, hints at Eagles' plan

DeSean Jackson is set to make his long anticipated return to the Philadelphia Eagles. Nearly two months after an abdomen injury that could have resulted in sports hernia surgery, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is "optimistic" Jackson will return for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

"We are going to get through today, again. He's had a great week of practice," Pederson said Friday. "He's been limited on the injury report all week. We'll get through today and tomorrow and we're optimistic that he can play."

Jackson has been a limited participant in practice all week, but all signs are pointing towards him playing Sunday. Multiple reports have indicated Jackson is at a point where he "can feel like DeSean Jackson again," which is vital for a return after missing the past six games.

Will Jackson be limited in his first game back since Week 2? Pederson said that will be something they'll monitor, but "if he dresses, he'll go."

"I think any time DeSean is on the field, defenses have to account for that, for that speed and his receiving ability," Pederson said. "Whether or not he's the primary on the route, could be a different story, but I think the respect of what he gets defensively, whether it takes two guys to defend him or if they are going to just put one guy on him.

"Yeah, it definitely helps us I think as an offense when he's on the field because he's such a dynamic guy, speed guy and really good leader for our young guys that are also playing at this time."

Jackson made in impact in his only full game played for the Eagles this season, catching eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 1 win over the Washington Redskins. His two 50-yard touchdown catches on the day gave him 31 for his career, placing him second in NFL history behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice (36). Jackson became the third-oldest player in NFL history to record multiple 50-plus yard receiving touchdowns in a single game, trailing only Don Maynard and Jim Doran.

In other Eagles injury news, cornerback Avonte Maddox will make his return for the first time since suffering a scary neck injury in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers. Pederson said Maddox will assume the nickel cornerback duties from Sidney Jones, who has been buried on the depth chart following a slow start to the year.

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, who has also ween out since Week 2 with a broken foot, is also likely to play Sunday. Jernigan has been a limited participant in practice this week. Same deal with running back Darren Sproles, who has missed the last three games with a quad injury.

"Similar situation. He's in that same boat," Pederson said of Jernigan and Sproles. "He's had a good week of preparation, good week of practice. Again, get through today. Another good day today and we'll see where he's at."