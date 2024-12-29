The Philadelphia Eagles dominated against the Dallas Cowboys, and in the midst of one of many touchdown celebrations, wide receiver A.J. Brown made a critical mistake.

Eagles third-string quarterback Tanner McKee, a 2023 sixth-round pick out of Stanford, subbed into the game for an injured Kenny Pickett (ribs), and his first full drive ended with McKee throwing his first NFL regular season touchdown pass to the Eagles No. 1 receiver on a 20-yard scoring strike. Brown got a step on Cowboys All-Pro corner DaRon Bland, and McKee threw a perfectly placed pass over Brown's outside shoulder for the touchdown. That increased the Eagles' lead to 34-7 over the Cowboys with 2:44 left in the third quarter.

However, Brown launched the football into the Lincoln Financial Field stands even though the touchdown was the first of McKee's career. He realized his error, which is why he told Eagles head of security Dom DiSandro he would trade a signed jersey to the fan that returned McKee's first touchdown football for his quarterback.

The fan did cooperate and tossed DiSandro the football back. Brown came back to the fan postgame to fulfill his promise of a signed jersey.

All parties involved left the game happy and with souvenirs.