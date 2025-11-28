A newer holiday tradition is the Black Friday NFL Game, and this year's edition has the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Chicago Bears at 3 p.m. ET. Both teams are 8-3 and laden with stars who frequently find themselves within an NFL SGP such as Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Caleb Williams and D'Andre Swift. Revenge could be a factor which makes Swift appealing in prop bets and an NFL same-game parlay as the Philly native was not re-signed by the Eagles after a Pro Bowl year for them in 2023. He had 144 rushing yards in his last game versus the Eagles, but with the emergence of rookie running back Kyle Monangai, Swift's rushing yards NFL prop is 43.5.

Swift had just 15 rushing yards on eight carries last week, which was his lowest total in two years. Meanwhile, some NFL betting advice that could be helpful is knowing that Philadelphia is holding opponents to just 3.7 yards per carry over its last five games, as opposed to 4.7 yards per carry over its first six contests. Is this player prop for Swift one to include in your Black Friday NFL picks? Before locking in any Eagles vs. Bears picks for your Black Friday NFL SGP, be sure to see the Bears vs. Eagles prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning AI.

Top Eagles vs. Bears SGP picks

After simulating Bears vs. Eagles, SportsLine's Machine Learning Model says Bears receiver Rome Odunze goes Under 3.5 receptions (+110 at FanDuel). The second-year wideout started off the year by going Over his receptions total in back-to-back games, but he's lived in the Under since then. He's failed to reach his receptions total in seven of the last nine games, including a three-catch game last week versus Pittsburgh, which followed a two-reception outing versus Minnesota.

Chicago has shifted to a run-heavy offense as it ranks second in the NFL in both rushing attempts and yards. Odunze has become a casualty of that, and don't expect the Bears to suddenly air the ball out versus Philly's stifling pass defense. The Eagles allow the lowest completion percentage in the NFL, which SportsLine AI has taken into account. It projects Odunze to have 2.2 receptions in a 5-star prop that could be a part of a winning NFL SGP. See which other Black Friday NFL same-game parlay picks to make here,

How to make Bears vs. Eagles SGP picks

