PHILADELPHIA -- Deep in one of the longer practices of training camp, the Philadelphia Eagles tried out a formation that could spell terror for opposing defensive lines around the NFL.

Let tackle Jordan Mailata moved to the right side of the line, moving next to right tackle Lane Johnson. To Johnson's left was right guard Mekhi Becton. That's 1,053 pounds of offensive linemen lined up next to each other, all over 6-foot-6.

"I just hope I don't get my feet stepped on," Johnson said of the formation with a laugh. "You get all three of us on one side, you better have some answers. I don't think any can move on Mailata and the size of Mekhi, they're exceptional movers."

The Eagles have the potential to be one of the biggest offensive lines in the NFL with Becton at guard. Johnson is actually the fourth-biggest offensive lineman in terms of weight, coming in behind Mailata, Becton, and Landon Dickerson.

"It's a good thing. Especially when it gets late in the season," Johnson said. "Anytime you move, put some weight on some guys. I know the left side of the line has been heavy, but we've had some additions.

"Mekhi's a big man, so I feel small, I can't imagine how Cam [Eagles center Cam Jurgens] feels so, it's a good thing."

Eagles projected starting offensive line

Player (position) Height Weight Jordan Mailata (LT) 6-8 365 Landon Dickerson (LG) 6-6 332 Cam Jurgens (C) 6-3 303 Mekhi Becton (RG) 6-7 363 Lane Johnson (RT) 6-6 325

Becton is the addition who makes the Eagles offensive line so massive. A converted tackle, Becton is making the position switch over to guard and has seized the starting right guard spot with a strong camp.

"I think he's always had the tools," Johnson said on Becton's switch over to guard. "He's had really quick feet. He's learned fast, so it's a little bit different. Playing tackle to guard, the guys are on you now, so you have to be pretty violent with your arms and your hands.

"Good thing about him is he's got some really long arms."

Even though the Eagles have started Becton at guard at every training camp practice since Tyler Steen suffered his ankle injury (and have rested him with the starters in the second preseason game), Becton isn't leaving his job to chance.

"I don't even know if I'm starting at right guard," Becton said. "You know that? I don't know if I'm starting at right guard or not. But I just know you just got to stay ready so you don't have to get ready. I came here to always be ready for whatever they had for me."

The Eagles' massive offensive line is two weeks away from coming into fruition. There's still some work to do, evidenced by the formation of Becton, Johnson, and Mailata lined up together.

On the one play the Eagles tried it, a sweep was blown up in the backfield. That's just one tool in a growing toolbox.

"That was the first time we did it," Johnson said. "Hopefully we use a lot of it during the season."