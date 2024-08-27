PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles' initial 53-man roster is all set, with quite a few surprises. There will be more changes leading up to the opener against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil on Sept. 6, but some of the roster decisions the front office made certainly has some short-term ramifications in mind.

Here are some observations on the initial 53-man roster and where the Eagles go from here. This will be a busy few days for general manager Howie Roseman and the Eagles front office.

James Bradberry and Tristin McCollum made it

The decision on who was going to be the fourth safety appeared to be coming down to Bradberry and McCollum. Would the Eagles end the game of chicken with Bradberry and release him in favor of McCollum, who had an excellent summer? Or would the Eagles risk losing McCollum in favor of a 31-year-old who hasn't acclimated to safety as well as the team initially thought?

At the end of the day, the Eagles kept both. Bradberry's future is still in flux as the Eagles are still trying to find a trade partner for him, which would have the spot open for McCollum. The Eagles appear unlikely to outright release Bradberry at this stage of the game, going with five safeties as the roster gymnastics portion of the season plays out.

The Eagles didn't want to lose McCollum, hence the reason they are going with five safeties for now.

No true backup center

Only one draft pick of the Eagles was cut -- center Dylan McMahon. The Eagles drafted McMahon in the sixth round, making him subject to waivers as a result of the roster cuts. McMahon was the only natural center on the roster amongst the backup offensive linemen. The Eagles also cut Brett Toth, who can play center, guard and tackle.

There is no true backup center on the roster, as the Eagles decided to go with more depth at guard and tackle with Darian Kinnard. McMahon could end up on the practice squad if he isn't claimed and become eligible for the call up early in the year.

Landon Dickerson has played center in the past and could be considered the backup center, but that's a lot of reshuffling on the offensive line. The Eagles will likely tinker with this over the next few weeks.

Light on offense

The Eagles only went with 22 players on offense: Three quarterbacks, three running backs, five wide receivers, two tight ends and nine offensive linemen. They typically have gone with four running backs, six wide receivers and three tight ends in years past.

There wasn't going to be a fourth running back this year with the addition of Saquon Barkley, and who the third tight end would be was a question throughout camp. The Eagles kept five receivers, but Parris Campbell could easily be a practice squad elevation if he ends up signing to the practice squad.

Philadelphia isn't going with 22 players on offense for the opener against the Green Bay Packers. Pieces will be added at the skill positions.

No third tight end

Only two tight ends were kept in Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra, who assumed the No. 2 spot in camp and ran away with the job. E.J. Jenkins appeared primed to make the roster as the No. 3 tight end, but a bad final week of camp and preseason game ended up making him expendable. Jenkins will likely end up on the practice squad.

The Eagles are likely to seek another tight end from outside the organization. Jack Stoll was released by the New York Giants on cutdown day, so perhaps there's room for a reunion. There will be a flurry of activity by the front office over the next few days.

Don't expect two tight ends on the roster against the Packers.

Lack of veterans behind top three wideouts

Trading for Jahan Dotson wasn't a good sign for Parris Campbell nor John Ross, both of whom were competing for one of the roster spots at wide receiver. A concussion eliminated Ross' chances to earn a spot and a groin injury in the middle of camp hurt Campbell.

Campbell still had a good final week of practice and showed enough in the final preseason game to warrant roster spot consideration. The Eagles lack veteran depth behind A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dotson, which is where Campbell could have helped the position. Instead, Philadelphia kept Britain Covey and Johnny Wilson while placing Ainias Smith on injured reserve with a designation to return.

Putting Smith on injured reserve appeared to open up a roster spot for Campbell, but Campbell is a vested veteran and isn't subject to waivers. Campbell could end up on the Eagles practice squad and be an early season call-up before the Eagles have to make a decision to elevate him permanently.

This buys the Eagles more time.