PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles have officially hit summer break, as the final day of mandatory minicamp came to a close on Thursday. The final practice of the spring session lasted just over 50 minutes, as there weren't many 11-on-11 plays in that portion of practice.

This session felt like the last day of classes, with red zone starting the 7-on-7 portion before the practice was taken to the 35-yard line. The practice certainly had a different vibe than the other mandatory minicamp sessions, especially since the Eagles are off for the next seven weeks.

What happened on the final day of mandatory minicamp? Here's a rundown of the practice:

Jalen Hurts still learning new offense

Hurts admitted 95% of the offense by offensive coordinator is new, which explains the lack of explosive plays in 7-on-7s and 11-on-11s this spring. The 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 portion tends to favor the offense, but the defense has been ruling the mandatory minicamp.

While Hurts did fiind Dallas Goedert for a touchdown on the first play of 7-on7s, he also missed the tight end on a deep pass. Hurts has been off on his deep throws through the open portion of OTAs and minicamp, but he's also learning how to master a new offense.

Remember, it's June.

Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown working on their craft

During special teams drills, Brown and Barkley were going over their routes off the line and scrimmage -- sharing notes after the first 7-on-7 portion of practice. DeVonta Smith was watching both Brown and Barkley and chiming in as well.

Barkley has been lining up as a receiver in the 7-on-7s, which are meant for passing anyway. Intriguing to see how his route running will benefit Brown and how Brown's breaks will benefit Barkley.

Brown was also giving compliments to Grant Calcaterra after he had a catch in the 11-on-11 in practice.

Strong day for Kenny Pickett

There were some deep passes thrown by the offense on Thursday, but they came with Pickett on the second team.

Pickett found Johnny Wilson on a go route for a 35-yard touchdown in 7-on-7s. Wilson leaped over Isaiah Rodgers and took it to the end zone. Wilson used his wingspan to outstretch Rodgers, who appeared to get at least part of his finger on the ball.

Pickett then followed up finding Joseph Ngata on a back-shoulder catch in the end zone. Eli Ricks was in coverage, but the catch was also a great one by Ngata.

Pickett also threw a nice pass to Ainias Smith in the back of the end zone, but the play was ruled a "no catch" as Smith couldn't get both feet in. The throw-and-catch would have been the play of the practice if Smith could have gotten his feet in.

More Cooper DeJean plays

One day after almost having a pick six off Jalen Hurts, DeJean had a pass breakup on a pass intended for Shaq Davis to end the third-down competition. DeJean's play led to C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrating with Brandon Smith as the defense took home the trophy.

The punishment for the offense? The offensive coaches had to run gassers.

Rundown of 7-on-7 and 11-on-11