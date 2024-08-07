PHILADELPHIA -- A day that looked as if it would be hampered with torrential downpour cleared up as the Philadelphia Eagles hit the double-digit practice mark. Cloudy skies surrounded this morning's session, as the Eagles weren't in full pads in the final practice before the preseason opener.
There was more situational football going on and a bit of individual work in the 75-minute session. The next time the Eagles will take the field will be for a preseason game, weather permitting (there's a hurricane coming).
Here are the observations from Day 10 of training camp:
Injuries
Lighter injury report for the Wednesday practice. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (shoulder) missed his second straight practice and linebacker Oren Burks missed his ninth straight session (knee). Wide receiver Parris Campbell (groin), safety Mekhi Garner (hamstring) and linebacker Brandon Smith (concussion) missed their fourth straight practice.
None of these players is expected to play Friday.
Depth chart notes
- There was a lot of linebacker churning in this practice. Zack Baun and Devin White started with the first team, but Baun was in some plays with Nakobe Dean and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. We haven't seen Dean and Baun together much this camp. White was with Ben VanSumeren and Trotter at portions of the practice. Interesting how the Eagles are mixing and matching more after having Baun and White as the steady first-team linebackers for a couple practices.
- James Bradberry and Reed Blankenship were the first-team safeties. Isaiah Rodgers and Darius Slay were the first-team outside cornerbacks and Quinyon Mitchell was in the slot. May be fair to determine Rodgers is the leader in the clubhouse for the starting cornerback job as he's started with the first team for six straight practices.
- Mekhi Becton is still the first-team right guard, even if Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he doesn't have to make a decision on that job yet. Tyler Steen was getting the bulk of the first-team reps until he had the ankle injury. Steen is back, but Becton still remained on the first team.
Player observations
- Grant Calcaterra continues to show why he's the clear front-runner for the TE2 job. Calcaterra had another strong practice today, catching a touchdown from Jalen Hurts in the back corner of the end zone to begin the team portion of practice. He then caught a 25-yard pass from Hurts, running an excellent route to easily get open and make the catch. Calcaterra later had a big gain catching a slant from Kenny Pickett. He's finding ways to get open and been steady in the blocking aspect at his position.
- Darius Slay is still a really good cornerback at 33 years old. Hurts threw a good deep ball into the end zone with Joseph Ngata in position to catch it. Ngata couldn't get in position to leap over Slay, as he broke up the pass in the end zone to save a Hurts touchdown. Plays like that pass breakup are why Slay remains one of the top cornerbacks in the league despite being in his mid-30s.
- Lane Johnson and Brandon Graham are both in their mid-30s -- and both got an opportunity to square off against each other in 11-on-11s. Johnson, 34, got the better of Graham, 36, in this battle. The Eagles right tackle still showcased his All-Pro pass blocking ability against Graham on three straight plays, as Graham couldn't get mush penetration in the B or C gap. Graham gave Johnson a good sweat, but Johnson is still at the top of his game.
- Britain Covey seems to be the front-runner for the WR3 job, even with the Johnny Wilson hype train gaining steam. Covey had another good catch on an out route with Tristin McCollum and Andre' Sam in coverage, catching the 25-yard pass from Kenny Pickett. Covey has been reliable throughout this training camp, becoming the leader in the clubhouse for the WR3 job.
- Jeremiah Trotter Jr. got a shoutout from Zack Baun after stopping Tyrion Davis-Price from scoring a touchdown in a goal line defense. Trotter closed in on Davis-Price and stopped the running back from a potential lunge into the end zone (remember there were no full pads on). Baun went up to Trotter and yelled "Good eyes, Trot! Good eyes!" Trotter is coming along in this defense, giving the coaching staff something to think about regarding his depth chart placement.
- Moro Ojomo continues to get interior pressure at defensive tackle. This caps a great four practices for Ojomo, who has played his way into a more significant role on this defense. He may be the fourth defensive tackle behind Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis and Milton Williams.
- Austin Watkins had a good day of camp with the third team. Watkins had a diving catch to move the chains and beat cornerback Josh Jobe for a big gain. Watkins will be a player to watch in Friday's preseason game.