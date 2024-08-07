PHILADELPHIA -- A day that looked as if it would be hampered with torrential downpour cleared up as the Philadelphia Eagles hit the double-digit practice mark. Cloudy skies surrounded this morning's session, as the Eagles weren't in full pads in the final practice before the preseason opener.

There was more situational football going on and a bit of individual work in the 75-minute session. The next time the Eagles will take the field will be for a preseason game, weather permitting (there's a hurricane coming).

Here are the observations from Day 10 of training camp:

Injuries

Lighter injury report for the Wednesday practice. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (shoulder) missed his second straight practice and linebacker Oren Burks missed his ninth straight session (knee). Wide receiver Parris Campbell (groin), safety Mekhi Garner (hamstring) and linebacker Brandon Smith (concussion) missed their fourth straight practice.

None of these players is expected to play Friday.

Depth chart notes

Player observations