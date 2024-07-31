PHILADELPHIA -- Quinyon Mitchell found out he was going to be playing slot cornerback at training camp when everyone else did. Once Mitchell took the field for training camp practice, he found out he was playing inside.

The competitor in Mitchell showed up.

"I said 'Let's take it on. Let's do it,'" Mitchell said. "I was ready for it."

Mitchell has embraced his new role, showcasing to the Eagles he wants to be on the field come Week 1. The first-round pick has been learning on the fly, having the typical peaks and valleys of a player studying a new role. Lined up in the slot on a red zone package, A.J. Brown easily fooled Mitchell on a slant and scored an easy touchdown.

It didn't take long for Mitchell to handle adversity. The Eagles placed him against Brown in 1-on-1s in the red zone, a test of Mitchell's coverage.

Mitchell thrived against Brown, going 2-for-2 in the opportunities. On the first route, Jalen Hurts didn't even throw the ball with Mitchell having Brown covered in the middle of the end zone. Hurts chalked that one up to Mitchell, who stared Brown down after the play was over.

In the second matchup, Brown had a one-handed catch in the back corner of the end zone --- which was as impressive as it could get. However, Brown was out of bounds because Mitchell had blanket coverage on him. The two said something to each other after the catch was ruled out.

"I'm gonna just keep it between me and him," Mitchell said regarding the talk with Brown. "We gonna compete and we gonna talk trash all day.

"Everyday I come out against A.J., I just try and compete. He's one of the best in the game, so I know I'm getting good work. Every chance I get to go against him, I'll just go out and compete and try to raise the bar."

Brown didn't appear to mind the trash talk coming Mitchell's way. Nor mimicking the referee signaling out of bounds when he knew Brown was out.

"Oh, it was a good catch," Mitchell said with a smile. "He was out of bounds tho."

Serene off the field, but boisterous when the pads are on. That's not by accident.

"Like I said, it's all about competing," Mitchell said. "I'm going against the best in the game, so I'm giving him all I got."

The Eagles have a player who can back up his talk with Mitchell, who is finding ways to stay on the field. The moment hasn't been too big, no matter if Mitchell is learning a new position or not.

"They can put me out there at nickel or dime, I'm just ready for it," Mitchell said. "They've been throwing it at me, but I feel like I've been handling the ropes."