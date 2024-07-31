PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman suggested Quinyon Mitchell should move into Darius Slay's house when the team selected him in the first round of the NFL Draft. Mitchell has been like a sponge learing under Slay, but isn't ready for that type of commitment.

"I didn't end up moving in," Mitchell said. "Yet."

Slay has taken Mitchell under his wing since he's arrived to Philadelphia, fitting considering Slay is the cornerback he models his game after. Playing over a decade in the NFL at a high level makes a good impression for young cornerbacks.

"Just how he plays off man," Mitchell said. "How he's been doing it for a long time. He's in Year 12, so he's been a great player in this league."

Slay and Mitchell have been on the field together early in training camp, even if Mitchell hasn't been Slay's running mate at outside cornerback. Mitchell has been getting first-team reps in the slot, an opportunity to learn a new position and stay on the field.

Makes a lot of sense why Mitchell idolizes his game off of Slay, who sees a lot of himself in Mitchell.

"I love his off-man. I'm real good at off-man, what I do," Slay said during minicamp this spring. "I watched his tape in college for a good minute. So there's some things that I'm going to help him with for sure that he asked me already to do and that's my duty to do.

"I'm looking forward to helping him, because I see a great talent in him."

Of course, Mitchell is like a sponge when it comes to Slay. There has been a lot of mimicking in Slay's direction since camp has started.

"Me and Slay, we got an interesting relationship," Mitchell smiled. "We joke a lot. We have fun, but I mean, everyday I try to ask him a question -- but I just watch him. See what he does, how he carries himself, how he takes care of his body. Do what he's doing."

The bond with Slay is paying dividends. That pact may result in Mitchell starting at one of the cornerback spots come Week 1.