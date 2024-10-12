The Philadelphia Eagles look to win for the third time in the 2024 season as they host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon. The Eagles (2-2) enter off a bye week after losing to the Buccaneers in Week 4, 33-16. The Browns (1-4) have lost three straight contests, including a 34-13 road defeat to the Commanders last week. This is the teams' first meeting since 2020, a 22-17 Cleveland home victory. The Eagles are 2-2 against the spread, while the Browns are 1-4 ATS in 2024.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 1 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Browns odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points is 42.5. Before making any Browns vs. Eagles picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 10-2 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 191-131 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 45-23 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Eagles vs. Browns spread: Eagles -9.5

Eagles vs. Browns over/under: 42.5 points

Eagles vs. Browns money line: Eagles -467, Browns +358

Eagles vs. Browns streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Browns can cover

At some point, quarterback Deshaun Watson has to play better or he could be benched for backup Jameis Winston. In five games this season, Watson has only combined for 852 passing yards and has failed to throw for more than 200 yards in a game thus far. He is completing only 60.2 percent of his passes, continually stifling the Browns' progress on offense when the have momentum.

Veteran running back Nick Chubb (leg) has been ruled out, so the rushing load will likely be carried by Jerome Ford once again. On the season, Ford has 48 carries for 250 yards, averaging more than 5.2 yards per carry. A sustained rushing attack will be crucial to keep the potent Eagles offense off the field on Sunday.

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has struggled for the most part in 2024, but he has a legitimate excuse. The team has been without star wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) since Week 1 and No. 2 WR Devonta Smith missed Week 4's game with a concussion. With both of his primary targets back in the lineup, Hurts looks to improve on his four touchdown, four interception start to 2024.

Running back Saquon Barkley has been the team's star through four games, averaging 109 yards rushing per game and having scored five total touchdowns. Behind Philadelphia's solid offensive line, Barkley is averaging 6.0 yards per carry, including more than 8.0 YPC in each of the last two games. He should once again find success against a Browns defense surrendering 141.6 yards per game, eighth most in the league this season.

