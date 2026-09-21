Zach Ertz is returning to Philadelphia. Ertz, who last played with the Eagles in 2021, is joining the team's practice squad with the expectation that he will play in Philadelphia's upcoming game against the Bears, according to multiple outlets.

The Eagles are in the market for a tight end after Dallas Goedert sprained his MCL and is expected to be out for multiple weeks. Goedert -- who sustained the injury during Sunday's win over the Titans -- caught a pair of touchdown passes during the Eagles' Week 1 win over the Commanders.

Ertz, 36, sought to be ready to play in Week 1 after he tore his ACL in Week 14 of the 2025 season. Ertz was a free agent throughout the offseason after spending the last two seasons with the Commanders and the Cardinals before that.

During his time in Washington, Ertz proved that he can still produce. In 2024, he caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns while developing an instant rapport with then-rookie Jaylen Daniels. Ertz's presence that season helped the Commanders advance to the NFC Championship game for the first time since 1991.

Ertz caught 50 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns last season prior to injury. His 10.1 yards-per-reception average was his highest total since his final year with the Eagles (2021).

The Eagles drafted Ertz in 2013 with an iconic run through the 2021 season. During that span, Ertz earned three consecutive Pro Bowl nods (2017-19) and was a key member of the franchise's first Super Bowl championship team in 2017. He caught the game-winning touchdown pass from Nick Foles late in the Eagles' 41-33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Ertz is just 11 receptions shy of breaking Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael's franchise record of 589 receptions. His 8,592 career receiving yards are the eighth-highest total in NFL history among tight ends.