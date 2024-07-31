The Buffalo Bills remade their wide receiver corps this offseason. One of their most accomplished additions, however, may not even make the team. With 2024 training camp well underway, former Super Bowl champion Marquez Valdes-Scantling has "faded into the background" at the position, according to The Athletic, quickly losing opportunities with the first-team offense.

To begin camp, Joe Buscaglia reported, the Bills "appeared to have a pretty well-defined top five" out wide, with Valdes-Scantling signed in May as a proven downfield option for quarterback Josh Allen. The former Kansas City Chiefs starter has "yet to make a strong impression in the passing game during team drills," however, and his first-team reps have "dwindled" in favor of second- and third-team roles.

In fact, per The Athletic, Valdes-Scantling may currently slot in at No. 6 on the wide receiver pecking order, behind second-round rookie Keon Coleman, veteran slot target Khalil Shakir, versatile free-agent addition Curtis Samuel, journeyman reserve Mack Hollins and former Pittsburgh Steelers starter Chase Claypool. That's not accounting for tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox, each of whom also have a proven rapport with Allen as pass catchers.

Valdes-Scantling signed a one-year, $2.25 million deal with Buffalo after two Super Bowl-winning seasons in Kansas City. A rotational deep threat for the Green Bay Packers to begin his NFL career, the speedster has averaged 17 yards per catch in the pros, though he had a career-low 21 catches for 315 yards and one touchdown with the Chiefs in 2023. The Bills would still owe the wideout $1.125 million if they ultimately release him before the start of the season.